Father, 60, remanded for allegedly raping daughter, 22

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Friday remanded a sexagenarian, Abiodun Omokhunu, 60, at State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for allegedly raping his daughter. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omokhunu of undisclosed address was charged with one – count charge of rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Akande, who did not take the defendant’s plea, remanded him at the State CIID custody pending the return of the case file from Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP). Magistrate Akande, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Nov. 12, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Gbemisola Adedeji, had told the court that Omokhunu on Aug. 31, at about 10a.m. allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter, 22, without her consent. Adedeji said the offence was committed at Alubata area, Apete, Ibadan. She said the matter contravened Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

