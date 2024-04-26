Air Peace clarifies emergency landing

Air Peace on Thursday evening cleared the air surrounding its Port Harcourt to Lagos flight incident, saying that it was due to a falsely triggered fire alarm before landing.

A statement by Mr Stanley Olisa, the airline’s Corporate Communications Lead, explained that some minutes before landing, the Captain noticed a fire warning indicator in the cockpit.

Contrary to reports that the aircraft made an emergency landing in Lagos, Olisa said that the captain had performed all safety measures and the fire indicator went off.

“We wish to inform the flying public of an incident that occurred during our Port Harcourt-Lagos flight P47193 of today, April 25.

“Some minutes before landing, our captain noticed a fire warning indicator in the cockpit. The pilots performed all safety precautionary measures and the fire indicator went off.

“The Captain immediately notified our Operations Control Center in Lagos at 5.37 p.m.

“It was determined upon landing that the alarm was falsely triggered as there was no fire event. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers disembarked normally,” he said.

The airline reassured the flying public that safety remains the utmost priority and is unwavering in it’s commitment to it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that passengers on the flight were on Thursday evacuated after the airline’s aircraft made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. (NAN)

By Itohan Abara-Laserian