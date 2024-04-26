NAN’s Okoye emerges FCT SWAN Vice Chairman

Mr Victor Okoye, a member of staff of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday emerged as the Vice Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT Chapter.

NAN reports that Okoye was returned unopposed at the SWAN FCT Electoral Congress going on at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He received a voice affirmation following a “Yes or Nay” session conducted by Patrick Ngwaogu, the Chairman of the SWAN Electoral Committee (SWANECO).

An elated Okoye told NAN that the people had spoken, adding that he was pleased and humbled by the massive support and affirmation by members of the association.

“As the saying goes, `the voice of the people is the voice of God` and so I humbly accept the mandate to serve and deploy all resources at my disposal to the service of this great association.

“I come as a breath of fresh air with a blend of youthful and positive energy. I am people-oriented and justice and equity are my watchwords“, he said.

He said he would work closely and assiduously with the incoming chairman of the association to uphold its constitution.

“We will ensure that our great association takes its rightful place in the comity of professional bodies in FCT.

“My intention is to hit the ground running from day one with a chairman who has a vision for our noble profession and one who is void of any form of prejudice, bias, sentiments or divisive tendencies.

“We will close ranks and mend fences with all stakeholders and to work towards achieving our set goals and achieve the SWAN of our dreams,” he said.

Other contestants who emerged unopposed also on Friday were; Sam Ahmadu (secretary) and Niyi Busari (financial secretary).

Election into other offices namely, chairman, assistant secretary, treasurer and welfare officer will hold in the course of the congress. (NAN)