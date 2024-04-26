Reconstruction: Sanwo-Olu, Abiru seek dualisation of 34 km Ikorodu-Itokin Road

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru(APC-Lagos East) have called for the dualisation of Ikorodu-Itokin Road.

The duo made the call when they paid a visit to the Minister of Works,Sen. David Umahi,in Abuja,Mr Enitan Olukotun, media aide to Sen.Abiru ,said in a statement on Friday.

Olukotun said the visit was to appreciate Umahi for the fast pace of ongoing reconstruction work on the 34km single carriage road.

He said the minister assured that the design for the dualisation of the road would begin soon, while the reconstruction continues.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the road was constructed in 1975 by Messr. Taylor Woodrow,under the administration of Gen. Yakubu Gowon

Abiru had, in April 2021, moved a motion on the floor of the Senate on ”The Urgent Need For The Rehabilitation Of The Ikorodu-Sagamu and Ikorodu-Itokin- Epe Roads To Further Bridge The Infrastructure Gap And Enhance Economic Growth In Nigeria”.

The media aide said Abiru ,while moving the motion, highlighted the importance of the two roads to the nation’s economic growth,saying they serve as access points from other parts of the country.

“The senator said that the roads would serve as access to Ogun, Edo and the Northern parts of the country and also routes to New Lekki-Ibeju corridor, where there is a major refinery, Lagos Deep Seaport and Free Trade Zone, among others”,he added.

According to the media aide, the ongoing rehabilitation and stabilisation ahead of the reconstruction has significantly improved travelling experience on the corridor.

“Motorists and residents living along the axis say it takes less than 30 minutes to travel from Itamaga to Itokin bridge, a journey that could take up to 2 hours before the rehabilitation.

“Motorists and residents on the axis expressed their gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering support and commitment towards the completion of the road project and other road projects across the country.”,he added. (NAN)

By Florence Onuegbu