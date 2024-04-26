China summons German ambassador, denies involvement in spy cases

Germany’s ambassador to Beijing was summoned to China’s Foreign Ministry following the arrest of several suspected Chinese spies.

“After four Germans were arrested this week for allegedly spying for Chinese secret services, I was summoned to the MFA today,” Ambassador Patricia Flor wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed the summons, saying China denies any involvement and is calling on the German government to refrain from damaging bilateral ties.

The allegations are completely without foundation, he added.

Flor said she used the summons as an opportunity to remind China’s government that Germany will protect its democracy and that any investigation would be carried out without political inference.

“We do not tolerate espionage in Germany, regardless of which country it comes from,” the ambassador added. (dpa/NAN)