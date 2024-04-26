FRSC Benin zone gets new Zonal Commanding Officer

ACM Stella Orakwue, has resumed office as the new Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), zone 5, Benin.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Nekpen Ehigie, Acting Public Zonal Education Officer for the zone, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja, on Friday.

Ehigie said that the deployment followed the reorganisation of the management team of the corps, adding that Orakwue replaces the out-gone ZCO, ACM Chukwuma Njoku, who had since proceeded on retirement.

She also said that the new ZCO was posted to the zone on March 21, and took over the mantle of leadership on April 21.

She added that the zone comprises the zonal command, three Sector Commands of Edo, Delta and Anambra, 27 units, and five Area Commands as well as six Outposts.

She further said that Orakwue was a pioneer staff of the corps and had served in various capacities.

“This includes as the Zonal Head, SMP RS 2 HQ, Lagos State, Sector Head of Operations RS3.3 Taraba Sector Command, Sector Commander RS4.2 Plateau, CC (Admin) AHR, RS HQ, and Ag. HOS (Admin) AHR, RS HQ, before being posted to RS 5 HQ Benin as ZCO.

“The new ZCO had her Higher National Diploma (HND) in Estate Management from the Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo, and Masters in Public Administration (MPA) from the Lagos State University.

“She has attended many professional courses both in Nigeria and outside the country.

“This breath of experience will be an asset in coordinating the many sensitive activities of the FRSC within the three states”, Ehigie said.

She quoted the new ZCO as appealing to all drivers and road users within the three states to be safety conscious at all times and obey all traffic rules, especially now that the rainy season was fast approaching. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker