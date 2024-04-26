We are open to public scrutiny – NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has assured the public and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to feel free to scrutinise its activities whenever the need arises.

The Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr gave the assurance during a visit to Transparency International (TI) office.

A statement on the visit, signed by NELFUND Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo was made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Sawyerr said at the meeting that NELFUND, under his watch, would not deviate from its sole mandate of giving as many loans as possible to Nigerians in need of it.

He assured that not a single kobo meant for students would go into private pockets.

“The ultimate objective of the government is to reduce frustration from our society, and remove bad behaviour in all its ramifications resulting from forced idleness amongst the youths.

“We want to enable people, through the loan, to get opportunities to have a chance in life which only a few currently have.

“For all these to become a success, we have to keep our books open and make sure no money gets missing.

“Too make this happens, we call on Nigerians and particularly the CSOs to checkmate our activities.

“We want to make sure we call those who can check our activities to prevent greed to please do so in the best interest of Nigerians,” he said

In a remark, the Executive Director Operations, NELFUND, Mr Mustapha Iyal, called for robust synergy between NELFUND and Transparency International, especially, in terms of the loans repayment.

He said only when the loans were repaid that more students would benefit in future.

Also, the Executive Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Dr Fredrick Akinfala, disclosed that NELFUND would be signing an MoU with Transparency International.

The Head of Transparency International in Nigeria, Auwal Rafsanjani said the students loan would help in eliminating all forms of criminalities in the country.

He applauded President Bola Tinubu for coming up with such initiative, while urging the National Assembly to give the Fund, maximum legislative support.

Rafsanjani who is also the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), also lauded Tinubu for the choice of the management for NELFUND.

He expressed the confidence that the right thing would be done by the Fund. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi