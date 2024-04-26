Defence Ministers meet with African Union Peace and Security Council

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to regional security cooperation in Africa.

Abubakar stated this during a meeting with the Ambassadors from the African Union Peace and Security Council in led by the Ambassador of Gambia to the African Union and H.E Jainaba Jagne ,the Chairperson of AU Peace and Security Council for the month of April, 2024 at Ship House, Abuja.

He assured that Nigeria would contribute to the proposed African Standby Force, adding that the country is open to all possible collaborations with the African Union to ensure the security of Africa

The Minister reiterated Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to regional security cooperation, stating that: “Nigeria will contribute to the proposed African Standby Force and that we are open to all possible collaborations with the African Union to ensure the security of Africa.”

Speaking on the just concluded Counter-terrorism Summit, Badaru said that Nigeria will abide with the resolution reached that would enhance the regional fight against terrorism and other criminalities.

He said:”Though it is still on paper, but I believe all council members are enthusiastic about the deliberation and on our part, we will work hard to contribute our best to see that our partnership on conflict resolution works.”

On her part, Her Excellency Jainaba Jagne commended the Nigerian Government for the hospitality and commitment to advancing the goals of the African Union.

She said: “Today’s meeting underscores the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing the common threats facing our continent. Nigeria’s leadership in this regard is commendable, and we look forward to continued collaboration towards a safer and more secure Africa.”

The meeting witnessed robust discussions on conflict resolution aimed at fostering closer collaboration among African nations in the fight against terrorism.

The discussions are expected to inform future initiatives aimed at strengthening regional security mechanisms and enhancing the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts across Africa.

