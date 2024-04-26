FG Mourns Veteran Journalist, Sidi Ali

The Federal Government has expressed sadness over the death of veteran journalist and politician, Alhaji Sidi Ali.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Idris, Honourable Minister of Information and

National Orientation on Friday.

According to the Minister, Sidi Ali left an indelible mark and his loss will be felt deeply by all and sundry.

The FG’s statement reads: “It is with profound sadness that we received the news of the passing of a respected veteran journalist, prolific writer, and a politician, Alhaji Sidi Ali.

“His contributions to the field of journalism, literature, and politics have left an indelible mark on our country and his loss will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Alhaji Sidi Ali exemplified high standards of professionalism and integrity and provided invaluable insights with historical references into the pressing issues of our time. His eloquent writing style captivated audiences and earned him widespread acclaim.”

The Minister added, “As we mourn the loss of Alhaji Sidi Ali, we also celebrate his legacy and the impact he has had on our nation. His wisdom, compassion, and dedication to his craft will continue to inspire generations to come.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Alhaji Sidi Ali. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory be a source of comfort and strength during this difficult time.”