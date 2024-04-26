FG moves to finalise National Intellectual Property Policy – NCC D-G

Dr John Asein, the Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), says the Federal Government is taking steps to finalise its National Intellectual Property (IP) Policy and Strategy for the country.

Asein disclosed this on Friday while commemorating the 2024 World Intellectual Property Day with the theme “IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity’’ in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day is observed every April 26 to celebrate the importance of intellectual property (IP) rights to encourage innovation and creativity.

The director-general was represented by the Director of Legal, Mr Emeka Ogbonna.

NCC boss said the policy would serve as a blueprint for a more efficient modern and responsive legal and administrative framework for the country to leverage on its creative and innovative potential.

He said that the day underscored the power of innovation and creativity in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for humanity.

According to him, the SDGs represent a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all by the year 2030.

“IP rights play a pivotal role in fostering innovation, creativity, and technological advancements. They provide the framework that encourages men and women to develop new solutions that address global challenges.

“It is the lynchpin for incentivising the use of creative and innovative ideas to solve many of the challenges that confront humanity.

“This year’s World IP Day reminds us that intellectual property can be a powerful tool for social, economic, and environmental development.

“It encourages individuals, businesses, and governments to leverage IP rights to drive innovation, create jobs, and build resilient communities.

“By aligning our intellectual property policies and strategies with the objectives of the SDGs, we can accelerate their achievement,’’ NCC boss said.

He said in the spirit of the“Renewed Hope Agenda’’ of the present administration, government had also shown appreciable commitment to the creative industry as a major sector of the economy.

“As one of the agencies responsible for the wholesome development of the creative sector, the Nigerian Copyright Commission will continue to provide the needed institutional, legal and administrative support for the protection, promotion, regulation and enforcement of copyright.

“The commission will pay particular attention to using the copyright system to advance Goal 1 (No poverty); Goal 4 (Quality education); Goal 5 (Gender equality).

“And Goal 8 (Decent and economic growth); Goal 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure) and Goal 17 (Partnerships to achieve the goals).

“We are aware that the goals would have to be adapted to fit the peculiar needs of intellectual property which is an intangible asset.’’he added.

The director-general, who said that the commission focused on the 17 SDGs to address emerging challenges, called on authors, innovators, users, IP experts and other stakeholders to reflect on the vulnerability of the nation’s fragile knowledge and creative ecosystem. (NAN)

By Priscilla Osaje