Police assures of security for Saturday’s Gombe LG poll

The police command in Gombe State, has assured of adequate security, ahead of Saturday’s local government councils poll.

Mr Hayatu Usman, the State Commissioner of Police, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday.



He said that adequate personnel had been made deployed to all the 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to ensure that the election was hitch-free.

He urged residents to participate massively in the election as they had nothing to worry about, as policemen had been deployed to give them the needed security cover.



“We are ready and prepared for it; it is going to be peaceful. We have put all the measures in place to ensure peaceful poll.

“We are assuring residents that their security will be prioritised and that they should come out and freely carry out their democratic rights.



“To those who may want to cause chaos, we are ready for them and will deal with anybody who wants to cause troubles, so they should have a second thought,” he said.



Usman urged residents to be law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies and also advised all political parties to abide by the rules and guidelines for the election.

“Let the political parties that will participate in the election play the game by the rules of the electoral body in the state,” the CP said.(NAN)

By Peter Uwumarogie