EFCC invites suspended chairmen of Edo LGs for interrogation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have invited the suspended chairmen of the 18 local governments in Edo to its office for interrogation.

By Usman Aliyu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have invited the suspended chairmen of the 18 local governments in Edo to its office for interrogation.

The invitation was contained in a letter by EFFC Director of Investigation, Abdulkarim Chukkol and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government.

Chukkol, in the letter dated Dec. 17, directed the chairmen of Akoko-Edo, Egor, Esan Central, Esan North East, Esan South East, and Esan West, to report at its office on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Others also expected at the commission on Thursday are the chairmen of Etsako Central, Etsako East, and Etsako West local governments.

The remaining chairmen from Igueben, Ikpoba Okha, Orhionmwon, Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Owan East, Owan West, and Uhunmwode local governments are scheduled to report on Friday, Dec. 20.

The commission’s director of investigation requested that the chairmen come with certified true copies of comprehensive documentation relating to staff strength and payroll.

Other documents requested included details of accounts where funds are received for payment of staff salaries, details of accounts where funds are reserved for staff salaries exigencies, the statement of account of the said accounts from Jan. 1 to Date.

He said the request was made pursuant to Section 38(1);(2) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state House of Assembly had on Dec. 17 suspended the chairmen and the vice chairmen for alleged insubordination and misconduct.

The suspension reportedly followed their failure to submit their financial statements as directed by Gov. Monday Okpebholo. (NAN)