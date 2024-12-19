Shettima performs lesser Hajj, seeks divine intervention for Nigeria

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has performed lesser Hajj (Umrah) at the Holy Mosque of Makkah (Masjid al-Haram) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the Vice-President offered prayers for Nigeria’s peace and stability during the spiritual exercise.

Nkwocha said while at the holy site, Shettima beseeched God’s guidance and intervention for the nation’s leadership and citizenry.

“Our prayer is for peace to prevail in our land. May Allah grant our land peace and social harmony,” he prayed.

He also sought divine attributes for Nigeria’s leaders praying, “May Allah grant our leaders, from the President down to our local councillors wisdom , patience and the generosity of Muhammad Rasulullah (SAW) in all their dealings.

“May Allah grant us the wisdom to rule our nation well and to govern our people well.

“Let there be peace, tranquility and prosperity in our nation. This is our prayer and In sha Allah, our prayers will be answered by Allah.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President’s scheduled bilateral meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jeddah has been rescheduled for a later date.

He is expected to return to Nigeria tomorrow. (NAN)