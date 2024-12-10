DSS: Tinubu confers Fellowship of Security Institute on 91 graduates of EIMC-17

Left to right,

Photo: Dr. Mu’azu B Aliyu (chairman of the occasion), Oluwatosin Ajayi (DGSS) Mal. Nuhu Ribadu, NSA ( represented President Bola Tinubu), HRH Rtd. Justice Lawal H Gumi, Emir of Gumi, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN Attorney Gen of the Fed & Min.of Justice.

History was made on 7th December 2024, as the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) completed a ten (10) month Artificial Intelligence-themed Inter-Agency Security Intelligence Training for 2024 participants of EIMC 17. The occasion at NISS, Lower Usuma Dam, Abuja, was an unprecedented demonstration of Inter-Agency collaboration, Security and Intelligence Training, featuring participants from African Nations including Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Chad, Rwanda and Ghana. The investiture ceremony which brought to a close, the National Institute’s Course 17, played host to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) represented by the National Security Adviser, (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Also, in attendance were dignitaries, including the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima (GCON) represented by the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CFR), Senate President represented by Professor Anthony Ani (Sen), representative of the Speaker and House Committee Chairman on National Security and Intelligence, Hon Satomi Ahmad, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun. Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (OFR), representatives of the Service Chief/Inspector General of Police (IGP), representatives of Paramilitary Agencies, (6) former Directors General, Department of State Services (DSS), Defence Attachés/Diplomats, Royal Fathers led by Emir of Gumi, HRH Justice Lawal Hassan Gumi, Captains of Industry among other esteem personalities from all works of life.

In his welcome address, the DG-DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for appointing him helmsman of the elite organisation and honouring the Service. He highlighted the evolution of NISS, tracing its origin from Abuja Training School (ATS), established by DSS in 1999, which later became Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in 2008, dedicated to training senior officers in Advanced Security and Intelligence Policy Making, at the end of which qualified participants to be conferred with Fellow of Security Institute (fsi); a criterion for advancement into management cadre. He explained that, the Institute was elevated to its current status by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) Bill signed into Law in June 2019, by former President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR). This elevation, Mr. Ajayi stated, placed NISS at par with National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the National Defence College (NDC), while maintaining its strong coordination by the DSS. He emphasized the National Institute’s expanded mandate to conduct Research and Policy Training for Security, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, and Regulatory Agencies across Nigeria and Africa, with representatives from other intelligence agencies (DIA and NIA) on its board and a strengthened sub-regional focus. Mr. Ajayi further underscored the crucial role of inter-agency synergy in addressing security challenges, expressing confidence in the enhanced security capabilities of Nigeria, thanks to the collaborative efforts demonstrated by the current service chiefs led by the NSA.

Chairman of the occasion, and former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu (CFR) lauded the solidarity and presence of former DGs of the Service, noting that, the unison will be instrumental to the overall success of NISS and DSS at large. He urged elected officials to emulate the virtues of consolidating the legacies of previous administrations and to leverage the Service’s expertise for national development. Instructively, he solicited increased funding to support DSS’ core mandate and advocated clear communication of government policies to enhance governance.

The Senate President acknowledged the National Institute’s commitment to developing security leaders and urged graduates to consider their experience as a call to duty and national service beyond personal growth. He lamented the country’s current security challenges, which have exposed the economy and polity to transnational threats, and commended the choice of AI theme for the course, seeing it as a step towards lasting solutions. He also appreciated the Director General’s efforts in fostering collaboration among relevant agencies and encouraged the Service to continue addressing the root causes of insecurity.

The Vice President urged newly commissioned Fellows of the National Institute to rise to the challenges of modern national security threats, which he stated demands more than traditional military tactics. He emphasized that the course’s focus on AI will enhance the nation’s security architecture through technology-driven countermeasures.

President Tinubu acknowledged the exemplary and astute leadership of the new DG of the Secret Service, Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi. He commended the auspicious ceremony and especially noted that, the landmark event will certainly remain indelible in the annals of the Agency. While also appreciating Mr. Ajayi’s dexterity and wide reach, President Bola Tinubu expressed admiration for the recent remarkable achievements of the DGSS, the National Institute, and Service as a whole. In recognition of numerous outstanding efforts by the DGSS in improving the country’s internal security, he committed to supporting the NISS and Service. The high point of the event was the unmatched conferment of Fellow of Security Institute (fsi) on ninety-one (91) graduates, including foreign participants by Mr. President, the first since the inception of the flagship program. He described the occasion as one that has redefined inter-agency collaboration, evident in the strong presence of various Security Chiefs and erstwhile DGs. The elated C in C extolled Mr. Ajayi for bringing his predecessors together, describing it as a clear message in bolstering unity of purpose, in the interest of the Service. He further urged the graduates to take advantage of knowledge acquired during the course to enhance intelligence production, cross-agency collaboration, and national security management efforts.

The six (6) former DGs of the foremost Intelligence Agency, who graced the occasion in support of the new DG’s mettle of walking in the footprints of his forbearers were; Peter C. NWAODUAH (1992-1999), Rtd Col. L.K.K. ARE OFR (1999-2007), A. A GADZAMA OFR, mni (2007-2010), Ekpenyong ITA CFR, mni (2010-2015), M.B SEIYEFA mni (2018) and the immediate past DG, Y M BICHI CFR, fwc (2018-2024).

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the retired DGs, Rtd. Col ARE eulogized the tremendous transformations in the National Institute since its establishment. He thanked the current management for sustaining the dream of the National Institute’s founders. He encouraged the DGSS, Service Chiefs, and graduates to forge ahead in ensuring the protection of Nigeria’s national security. He also called for government support to achieve the National Institute’s goal of deepening research in the fields of security and intelligence management.

The occasion was rounded off with a goodwill video from another former DG, A K HORSFALL, who equally congratulated the Course 17 graduates and announced his support for the formation of Forum of retired DGs’ at the instance of the new DGSS. He posited that this novel initiative will provide a pool of rich knowledge experience and ideas from the intelligence veterans for the benefit of current and future DSS leaders, as well as enhance the smooth transition of successive administrations in the Service.