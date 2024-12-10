Public Debates on Tax Reform Bills Vital for Democratic Governance – Information Minister

Photo: The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has emphasized that the ongoing robust public debates on the Tax Reform Bills

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has emphasized that the ongoing robust public debates on the Tax Reform Bills, are critical components of democratic governance, as policy formulation and debates are inseparable.

Idris stated this in Abuja on Tuesday when he received the management of the Progressives Institute, led by the Director General, Dr. Lanre Adedayo, on a courtesy visit to his office.

The Minister said constructive engagement with stakeholders and the public on any policy of the government, would ensure that policies are well-aligned with the needs and aspirations of citizens.

“Let’s take the Tax Reform for example, that has generated so much debate with some people saying that the debate is against government policy or the President and I tend to disagree. I think that these are healthy debates that all of us are having so that we can make this bill better. For anyone who thinks that debate and putting out policy are mutually exclusive, I think that’s wrong.

“There will always be the opportunity to have a healthy debate so that whatever government puts forward, can be made better. In any case, this is being done for the benefit of all Nigerians. Therefore, Nigerians have the democratic right to interrogate government policies, provided the commentaries are healthy and are geared towards making the policies better,” he said.

He emphasized that the Tax Reform proposed by the President, is not intended to place any part of the country at a disadvantage, rather, it is designed to promote inclusive growth and stimulate economic activities across the nation, in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to equitable development and prosperity for all Nigerians.

The Minister, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to actively participate in discussions on government policies, as their contributions are invaluable in strengthening the nation’s democratic process.

Idris said the reforms that the President instituted are bold and tough but the surest way to fulfill his campaign promise of promoting progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“Reforms are usually tough, usually hard, but once they are followed through, they deliver extraordinary results and we know that the direction that this government is going, we are extremely confident that all the reform processes that Mr. President has instituted, will take us to the desired destination,” he stated.

Idris expressed delight that so far, Nigerians are beginning to see the benefits of the reforms, especially through the recent positive indices provided by the National Bureau of Statistics on the performance of the economy.

He commended the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for setting up the Progressives Institute, highlighting that it’s envisioned to serve as the intellectual engine room of the party and the government through research on policies and programmes to be implemented or being implemented by the administration.

In his remarks, the Director General, Dr. Adedayo, said for the first time in the history of political parties in Nigeria, the APC floated the Institute to serve as a think-tank and provide the intellectual foundation for capacity building, leadership recruitment, and research on policies of the administration.

He sought the support of the Minister for the forthcoming conference being organized by the Institute on skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and challenges of development in the country.

Dr. Adedayo commended the Minister for his strategic and effective approach to communicating the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, noting that it is neither combative nor reactionary.