Abuja Agog, as Makems Excites Fashion Lovers at 2024 Jewellery Exhibition

Makems Jewellery, an Abuja-based fast-rising jewellery-making company in Nigeria, has set the city agog, as it recently held its annual jewellery exhibition with a wide range of trendy, fine and unique handmade, locally-produced and imported jewellery products on display for hundreds of visitors to the venue of the event.

The jewellery exhibition was an expertly-curated showcase of exceptional ornaments, ranging from contemporary designs to vintage treasures such as Makems handmade jewellery, earrings, long necklaces, jewellery set, bangles and bracelets, rings and male bracelets, among others with special focus on promoting local contents, which aligns with Federal Government’s policy direction on promotion of local contents in all sectors of the economy.

The annual Makems 2024 Jewellery Exhibition, which took place on December 7, 2024 at the Glowing Ages Academy, Games Village Road, Kaura District, Abuja attracted fashion lovers and potential clients, who used the opportunity to purchase trendy jewellery of their choice which meet their status as the Yuletide season begins while networking with other visitors.

Addressing stakeholders and visitors at the event, the Director of Business Development at Makems, Miss Temitope Adejare, said Makems Jewellery makes unique jewellery products locally and also sell imported jewellery products as well.

“Considering what has been happening in the economy in the area of dollar exchange to Naira, you will realise that things that are imported have become so expensive because they are in dollar. So, what we have done at Makems Jewellery is to ensure that we source for local jewellery materials and we have a lot of them that are locally-made in Nigeria on display at this exhibition.

“Makems Jewellery has a passion for making jewellery and we now make do with what we can really do in Nigeria and we have been able to come out with beautiful jewellery pieces that people really love at this exhibition,” Adejare said.

She explained that “what we do is unique to an individual. We do not repeat the design. So, if you buy any Makems jewellery piece, it is the only one that exists in terms of design. Overtime, people have come to know this and they love it also and they like coming for the exhibition.”

According to her, Makems works year round to gather the best of locally-manufactured jewellery products as well as some imported designs and bring people together at the exhibition to come and see the various designs that Makems has brought on display for the season for them to purchase their favourite designs.

“As you can see, we sell imported jewellery pieces as well but as you may have observed, most people would be at the Stand for Nigerian-handmade jewellery products because they are more unique, more durable and are very nice. This means, our locally-produced collection of jewellery appeals more to our clients.

“Why most people run from Nigerian-made products is literally because of the quality. Most of the time, people that do local contents tend to compromise quality standards but what we have done at Makems is to ensure that what we have is of high quality even better than many of the imported jewellery, as the designs are nice and unique and meet the expectation of Nigeria across social divides.

Speaking on affordability, the Business Development Director said because the products are domiciled in Naira, “you find out that it is easier for people to buy.” She optimistically noted that Makems was targeting “exporting our locally-manufactured jewellery products in the long run, thereby helping Nigeria’s Naira-to-dollar exchange to appreciate through local production of the fashion products and exports.”

According to her, “With what we have done at Makems, we have a lot of staff that we have employed and this also means we are creating employment opportunity for Nigerians across the value chain. We are also available online across social media platforms for online purchase of our products.”

Adejare added that Makems’ plan is to become a household name as an indigenous jewellery-sourcing and production firm, thereby enhancing the government’s policy direction to deepen local content, improve value addition through offerings of durable, comfortable and affordable jewellery products in Nigeria in the next few years.