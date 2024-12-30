DSS arrests Mahdi Shehu over fake video, may drag him to court

The Department of State Services, DSS has arrested controversial activist, Mahdi Shehu at the weekend.

Details of the circumstances of his arrest were not available but News Diary Online learnt that he is being detained in Kaduna.

News Diary Online further learnt that Mahdi Shehu was arrested over his alleged link to a fake video, on national security matter, which has gone viral.

Sources revealed that the DSS actually did not rush to arrest him because the officials of the agency engaged with Shehu over the said video, that has been proven to be fake. However, all the efforts by the DSS towards a positive resolution of the fake video saga failed, thus leading to his arrest.

Insiders told News Diary Online that the activist may be dragged to court Monday or any day soon.

Already, clear instructions toward Shehu’s arraignment have been given.It was further learnt that operatives have been directed to ensure the activist’s rights are not violated while in detention.

Shehu has been in the eye of the storm given his brand of activism bordering on controversy. Earlier in 2024, he was arrested after he allegedly called on President Bola Tinubu to probe former President Muhammadu Buhari and top officials of the government.

Daily Trust reported that Abubakar Malami, a former Minister of Justice which clarified why Mahdi was arrested, contrary to an earlier claim by the activist’s lawyer.

Shehu’s lawyer had claimed that he was arrested over his call for the probe of Buhari and top shots of the former government.

However a statement by Malami’s firm signed by A.A. Sherif, said the Shehu was arrested over alleged extortion.

Malami’s lawyers wrote: “Our attention has been drawn to the above press statement made on February 7, 2024, as well as that of January 2024; and we, as solicitors to Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and his family, noted with grave concern that the press statement is not correct, misleading, malicious and a gross misrepresentation of the facts leading to the arrest.

“Therefore, we write to set the record straight for the benefit of the public. Without prejudice to the police investigation that is ongoing, the facts relate to the complaint/petition which we wrote to the Inspector-General of Police on allegations (bordering) on extortion,.. …”