Shettima condoles with Sokoto over civilian casualties

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed heartfelt condolences and an apology to Sokoto State’s government and people following the tragic loss of lives during a joint military operation against the Lakurawa terrorist group.

The operation targeted terrorist hideouts in the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in the Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima expressed deep sympathy to the families of those mistakenly affected by the military onslaught on the terrorist group.

He noted that it was one of those rare, sorrowful moments when innocent civilians are caught in the crossfire during the ongoing efforts to rid the country of all forms of terror

“I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State, particularly to the families of those who lost their lives in this joint operation.

“The operation, conducted by both the air and land components of Operation Fansan Yamma, was aimed at neutralising the Lakurawa terrorist group at their hideouts in the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities,” Shettima said.

Shettima expressed regret for the civilian casualties incurred and the pain felt by the affected families.

“I must say that we are sorry and dismayed by the civilian losses and the immense suffering that follows in such difficult times,” he added.

The Vice-President called for understanding, highlighting the sacrifices made by the military in their efforts to protect civilians.

“Our gallant men and women of the Armed Forces are paying the ultimate price to protect the lives of those caught in the crossfire.

“My thoughts and prayers go out particularly to the relatives of those who perished in this tragic event.

“May the Almighty God ease your pain and grant you the courage and patience to bear the loss.”

Shettima, on behalf of the military, expressed regret over the incident and called for continued support for the troops.

He emphasised that with valuable information from the local population, the military would be able to carry out operations with greater precision, targeting terrorists while minimising harm to innocent civilians.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating terror groups and other criminal elements from the country.

“We will not rest until these threats are completely eliminated.

“On behalf of our brave officers, I apologise for this tragic loss. I urge you to continue supporting our troops as they work to ensure a safer nation for us all,” Shettima assured.

The Vice-President stressed that security was a collective responsibility, calling on all Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism.

“Together, we will make a difference. The courage and dedication of our troops, along with the resilience of the Nigerian people, will prevail against such monstrous evil.”

Shettima also reassured the public that President Tinubu was fully committed to ensuring a peaceful Nigeria, where citizens could go about their daily lives without fear of attacks from terrorists and other criminal elements.

He further emphasised that the government would continue its efforts to eliminate the remaining pockets of terror across the country.

In related news, the Defence Headquarters clarified that the death of 10 civilians in Gidan Bisa and Gidan Ruutuwa in Sokoto State was due to secondary explosions, not direct military airstrikes.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, explained that the joint operation by the Air and Land components of Operation Fassan Yamma on December 25 was a response to confirmed terrorist activity in the region.

Buba, who made the clarification while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, explained that although the airstrikes targeted terrorist hideouts, the secondary explosions caused civilian casualties in the surrounding villages.

“The operation successfully neutralised the Lakurawa terrorist group’s hideouts.”(NAN)