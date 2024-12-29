2025: Lagos will conduct council election in 20 LGAs, 37 LCDAs-APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says council election will hold in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in 2025.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says council election will hold in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in 2025.

The APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi ,made this clarification in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, following speculations about the status of the 37 LCDAs in the state.

“In recent times, the leadership of APC in Lagos State has been inundated by the media, party members and other stakeholders on information about the conduct of the forthcoming Local Government elections.,most specially if elections will hold in the 37 Local Council Development Areas – LCDAs.

“It has become expedient to clear the air on the needless and distractive speculation.

“We wish to inform all and sundry that the Local Government elections will hold across the state in the 20 Local Government Councils and the 37 Local Council Development Areas in the year 2025,” Ojelabi said.

According to him, since their creation, the LCDAs have not only been the closest to the grassroots ,but also brought the desired developments across the state.

He said that the party had observed with keen interest the rdebates on the desirability of the existence of the LCDAs and the need to hold elections in their political offices.

Ojelabi added: “Our position as a progressive party is that we cannot discountenance the contributions of the LCDAs to the overall political and socio-economic development of the state.

“Our landscape is dotted by several infrastructural projects by the LCDAs which include road, drainage and market construction , school and housing projects, primary education and health facilities and various social service interventions among others.

“The various collaborative efforts with the state government on refuse disposal, drain clearing and security are also pointers to their continuous relevance.

“We hope this release will put paid to further speculations as regards the local government elections in order not to unnecessarily heat up the polity.”

He urged party members and all residents to continue to coexist peacefully “as we all strive to maintain the leading position of our state in the federation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the move by the House of Assembly to create Area Administrative Councils in replacement of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) through the proposed Local Government Administration Bill has been opposed by political stakeholders.

The bill is titled: A Bill for a Law to provide for Local Government’s System, Establishment And Administration And to Consolidate All Laws On Local Government Administration And Connected Purposes is still being considered on the floor of the House.

The Assembly ,during a recent public hearing, said the bill was being considered to replace the current 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state (LCDAs) with Area Administrative Councils

According to the House, the bill to restructure local government administration in the state followed the Supreme Court judgment on financial autonomy for local governments. (NAN)