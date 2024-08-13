Driver jailed 1 year for stealing 1,050 litres of petrol

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old driver , Usman Abdulkarim to one year imprisonment for stealing 1050 litres of petrol worth N977, 000.

By Zainab Oyekan

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old driver , Usman Abdulkarim to one year imprisonment for stealing 1050 litres of petrol worth N977, 000.

The Magistrate, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Abdulkarim after he pleaded guilty to theft.

The magistrate, however, gave the convict an option to pay N50,000..

He ordered the convict to pay compensation of N320, 000 or another to spend six months imprisonment in default.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on a July 5, at the Laranto Police Station by one Abdullahi Usman the complaint.

The prosecutor said that the convict who was put in charge of the petrol, stole the fuel to sell.

The prosecutor said that Abdulkarim confessed that he committed the crime.

The offence, according to him, is punishable under the Plateau state Penal Code Law. (NAN)