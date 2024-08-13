CYMS urges youth to embrace unity, recommit to peace, national devt

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has called on Nigerian youth to unite and recommit to national development.

By Ibironke Ariyo

This is contained in statement by the CYMS Director-General, Chief Obinna Nwaka on Tuesday in Abuja to commemorate the World Youth Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 IYD theme is, ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.



Nwaka, who called on youth in Nigeria and in the diaspora, said that resilience, hard work, and dedication were essential for overcoming challenges faced by young people, including unemployment and insecurity.

He reflected on the recent nationwide protests, emphasising the need for youth to remain steadfast and to trust in the efforts of the administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Federal Government is actively addressing the root causes of the recent protests and the ongoing economic challenges,” Nwaka stated.



“Initiatives such as the provision of CNG buses, the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, financial autonomy for local governments, and the recent passage of Development Commission bills are steps in the right direction,”he said.

Nwaka commended the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shetimma, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Senator George Akume, for their collaborative efforts in addressing the country’s economic and political challenges.

He also recognised the Ministers for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, and Information and National Orientation, Alh Mohammed Idris, for their prompt engagement with youth during the recent protests.

He urged the youths to support government’s policies while holding their state governments accountable for project implementation and fund allocation.

He, however, appealed to President Tinubu to ensure that more young Nigerians were granted opportunities for political appointments and meaningful engagement in policy formulation.

“Ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots is essential to reduce rural-urban migration, insecurity, and unemployment in our rural communities.

“It is also crucial that the youth feel a sense of belonging and are empowered to contribute their quota towards the nation’s development,” he added.

NAN reports that International Youth Day (IYD) is an awareness day designated by the United Nations that takes place on August 12.

The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. The first IYD was observed on August 12, 2000.(NAN)

