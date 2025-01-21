Discharge your duties diligently, conscientiously, APC advises new Lagos Assembly Speaker

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has advised the new Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mrs Mojisola Meranda,

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has advised the new Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, to discharge her duties diligently and conscientiously.

The APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Tuesday in Lagos.

Oladejo urged Meranda to do her best to build confidence in the House and meet the expectations of the people.

Oladejo said: “We want to congratulate the new speaker on her well deserved election.

“She needs no reminder that she’s first among equals, hence the need to remain a team player and maintain the cohesion , confidence, mutual respect and understanding that brought her to office.

“It is imperative to uphold and remain loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which she swore to.

“She must remain committed to democratic principles as regards the fulfillment of the social contract with the good people of Lagos State for which our dear party, the APC, is well known.”

The spokesman, however, said that the party had no doubt that Meranda, the first female speaker of the House, would deliver on this mandate and make the leadership and members of APC proud.

“As she rightly expressed on a number of occasions, a good working relationship with the executive is a prerequisite for success and in the overall interest of all and sundry,” Oladejo added.

NAN recalls that the erstwhile speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa (APC-Agege 1), a sixth-term lawmaker, was removed by lawmakers on Jan. 13.

Thirty-two (32) out of the 40 lawmakers, at an emergency plenary, impeached Obasa via voice votes, over alleged gross misconduct.

The assembly subsequently elected and swore-in Deputy Speaker, Meranda (APC-Apapa I) to replace Obasa, while Mr Fatai Adebola (APC- Ibeji-Lekki I) was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Meanwhile, Meranda, on Monday led her team of new principal officers of the House on a courtesy visit to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Ikeja.

Meranda said the visit provided an opportunity to reaffirm the Assembly’s commitment to maintaining a harmonious working relationship with the executive arm of government. (NAN)