COVID-19: Southwest governors make wearing of masks compulsory

The Southwest governors have made it mandatory for their citizens to wear masks, while coming out from their homes.

The governors took the decision during a virtual meeting which they on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by Ongo governor, Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman, South West Governor’s Forum, wearing masks will be compulsory from April 24, 2020.

“The Governors agreed that wearing of nose masks will be made compulsory for everybody coming out of their homes effective from Friday 24th April, 2020 in their respective states.

“That the Entry Points of our six States be closed forthwith to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state governors agreed that people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items in particular traders and market men/women should endeavour to wear nose masks while outside plying their trade to minimize the spread of the deadly virus.

