Armed Forces provide two laboratories for #COVID-19 tests

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Nigerian Armed Forces has provided two military laboratories in support of the Federal government’s efforts to tackle coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefing news men in Abuja on Friday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen John Enenche said the facilities are Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja and the Nigerian Airforce Laboratory in Lagos.

According to him, the Armed Forces would continue to provide the required assistance to civil authorities in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is worth to point out here that all the six geopolitical zones are covered by the Armed Forces formations with 21 designated isolation centres with eighty trained medical personnel are already deployed to these centres for engagements”, he said.

The military encouraged the general public to abide by the guidelines provided by government on preventive measures against contracting the virus.

“Therefore all are kindly requested to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure that the lockdown directive is effective,” he said.

Enenche further said that the military is working with other security agencies to check criminality during the lockdown.

“The general public is requested to provide credible information to law enforcement agents on criminal activities in their neighbourhoods to enable them nip their plans in the bud.