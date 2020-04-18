Police release Adamawa-based lawyer again

The Police in Adamawa on Friday released lawyer Hussaini Guyuk and two others unconditionally for the second time in a week.Mr Abubakar Ali, counsel to the defendants, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in Yola.

NAN reports that Guyuk was first detained by the police on April 10 when he went to bail his client but was released on April 11, along with his client and one other person following a court order.Ali said that his clients were finally released on Friday unconditionally by the police following a court order.

” I requested for the release of my clients who were detained for the second time by Police and they were finally released unconditionally.” The case that led to their arrest and detention is political in nature and all parties involved were advised to reconcile and resolve their differences amicably by the court.” All the parties were advised to obey the laws of the land and avoid any breach of peace in the state, ” Ali said.

However, the state Police Commissioner, Audu Madaki had filed an ex-parte application on April 15, before the Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Yola, seeking an order to re-arrest and detain Guyuk and two others.

The magistrate, Dimas Gwama, granted the ex-parte application order for the re-arrest and detention of the trio.NAN reports that Guyuk and the two defendants were released by the police in less than 24 hours after being detained for the second time.It would be recalled that Guyuk and the two defendants were arraigned and detained on three count charges of forgery, conspiracy to cause violence and terrorism by the police.( NAN)