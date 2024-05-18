Wike welcomes Senegalese President to Abuja, confer on him honourary citizenship

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has received the visiting President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye who is visiting Nigeria.

Welcoming the Senegalese President on his arrival at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday, May 16, 2024, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the FCT Minister conferred on him the honorary citizenship of Abuja with the presentation of the symbolic key to the city.

According to the Minister, the key confers on the Senegalese President all the rights and privileges of a citizen. It serves also as a mark of respect for the strong friendship and cordial relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.