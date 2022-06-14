Court remands man for allegedly stealing phone worth N55,000, sim cards

A Shari’a Court in Kano, on Tuesday ordered that a 20-year-old man, Abba Umar, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing an Infinix handset worth N55,000 and two sim cards.

The police charged Umar, who lives in Fagge, with criminal trespass and theft.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Ismai’l Mohammed-Ahmed, adjourned the matter until July 5, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 11, at Rufai’l House, Wapa Fagge Quarters, Kano.

Wada alleged that on the said date at 1:40 p.m., the complainant, one Abdulhamid, had put his Infinix handset to charge, in the shop where both of them carried out their businesses, and also kept two sim cards close to the handset.

“The defendant criminally trespassed into the shop and made away with the phone, he was sighted on the CCTV camera in the shop.

Wada noted that the offence contravened Section 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law. (NAN)

