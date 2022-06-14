APC stalwart wants Tinubu-Dogara ticket for 2023

Mr Ukkasha Rahama, a chieftain of the All the Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Asiwaju Tola Tinubu, to consider the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Rahama, also National Chairman, Youth Progressives Forum of APC said this at a news conference in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said that Tinubu and Dogara would make a perfect combination for the 2023 poll.

“In a secular and multicultural country like Nigeria, broad considerations should be made to accommodate all interest groups in leadership for equity and fairness.

“The emergence of Asiwaju as our party candidate has opened another political discussion and to strike the balance, Tinubu and the leadership of the party should consider the choice of Dogara as the Vice-President.

“This forms the basis of our decision to address this conference to calm the nerves and draw the attention of our great party to ensure justice, fairness and equity to guide their selection of the Vice-Presidential candidate.

“The subject of our consideration of Dogara as a good material for Tinubu is not ceded along his tribe nor his religion, but his political wealth of experience as one of the outspoken legislature.

“Though, religion has forced itself into the affairs of Governance in Nigeria instead of credibility, competency and delivery hence the urgent need to take it out of the business of the government,” he said.

The stalwart also said that the choice of Dogara as Vice-President would send the a message across that the APC was a party for all Nigerians as it was sensitive to the demand for equity by all sections of the country.

“The APC has people that can be paired with Tinubu which can add value to the presidential ticket and the foremost so far is Dogara,” Rahama said.(NAN)

