Court remands man for allegedly defiling minor

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos,on Thursday ordered that a 19-year-old man, Emmanuel Sunday, who allegedly defiled a 1minor, be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

The police charged Sunday , who resides at Magbon in Badagry, Lagos State, is being tried for defilement.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje did not take Sunday’s plea.

Kubeinje, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 11 for the DPP advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that Sunday committed the offence on June 11 at his residence.

Ogunleye said that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the teenager.

The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...