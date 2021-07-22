Court remands man for allegedly defiling minor

July 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos,on Thursday ordered that a 19-year-old man, Emmanuel Sunday, who defiled a 1minor, be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

police charged Sunday , who resides at Magbon in Badagry, , is being tried for defilement.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje did not take Sunday’s plea.

Kubeinje, however, directed police to send case file to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned case until Aug. 11 for DPP advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that Sunday committed the offence on June 11 at residence.

Ogunleye said that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the teenager.

The offemce, said, contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of , 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,