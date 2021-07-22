Cholera: Rivers LG chairman promises to address water shortage

 Mr Erastus Awortu, the Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, the council
administration will address the problem of water shortage to curb the menace of cholera.

He made the promise on at Ibot-Irem, Andoni Local Council of Rivers during his tour of eight recently sacked by cult gang war.

He said the administration had commenced water reticulation project as proactive step to check cholera outbreak ahead of the dry usually associated with the disease in the area.

He added “Andoni is an area where cholera is almost endemic, basically because we lack potable water; so, the provision of potable water is cardinal concerns of my administration.

“We will ensure we banish cholera of Andoni.”

Awortu explained while the council administration endeavoured to ensure the safe return of displaced persons, it would also ensure the area no longer remained vulnerable to cholera.

He said “just as trying to ensure the safe return of displaced persons, we also find it necessary to provide potable water in the to check cholera, which leads to deaths during dry .

“The first phase of the water project will be the installation of a 20,000 gallon capacity tank that will reticulate water to Ibot-Irem and adjoining .

“The project is ongoing and will be inaugurated soon.”

Lamenting the high level of damage to properties and loss of lives suffered during the cult gangs clashes, Awortu charged the people to be responsible for peace in the area.

innocent persons have died as a result of persistent cult wars, especially in some communities like Ibot-Irem, Dema and Ajakajak, the crises got worse in the past one year when the people eventually fled the area.

“When we assumed office, we took the first step by visiting those who were displaced and who took refuge at Kaa, in Khana Local Government Area and assured them of their safe return.

“With the full cooperation of the Rivers Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka and the Gov. Nyesom Wike, we deployed security personnel to the affected communities and today, peace been restored.

“We were able to achieve this within a short period because resolute in our commitment to peace, things are gradually returning to normal in the once deserted ,’’ he said.

He also promised to liaise with the relevant authorities to ensure that a police station was returned to the area, adding that there had been no police presence there for a long time. (NAN)

