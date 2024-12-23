2024 Christmas Celebration: FCT Police Command Deploys 3,180 Personnel

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Olatunji Disu, has announced the deployment of 3,180 officers across the territory to ensure the safety and security of residents during the 2024 Christmas celebration.

This initiative aims to enhance visibility at places of worship, event centers, and public spaces while addressing potential security concerns in identified black spots, uncompleted buildings, and shanties.

Key strategies include the deployment of Police Rapid Response Squads and Tactical Teams, conducting stop-and-search operations, and implementing both vehicular and foot patrols. The FCT Police will also collaborate with sister security agencies to strengthen public safety throughout the festive season.

Additionally, Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams will conduct security sweeps of essential government and public infrastructures. CP Disu emphasizes the importance of cooperation between the police, religious leaders, and owners of recreational facilities to ensure a secure environment.

In his message, CP Olatunji Disu extends warm Christmas wishes to the Christian community and all residents of the FCT. He reassures the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to their safety and advises against the use of knockouts, fireworks, or firecrackers, which could cause unnecessary panic.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and utilize the following emergency numbers for distress calls or complaints: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. For police complaints, please contact the Police Complaint Bureau at 09022223527.