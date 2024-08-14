Court dissolves 10-year old marriage for lack of love

An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has dissolved a 10-year old marriage between Rukaya Shuaibu and her husband, Shehu Zubair

An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has dissolved a 10-year old marriage between Rukaya Shuaibu and her husband, Shehu Zubair for lack of love.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Shuaibu’s prayer for divorce on the ground that the marriage lacked love.’

Wakili ordered Shuaibu to observe “Iddah” which is a three-month waiting period before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, Shuaibu told the court that she got married to the respondent under the Islamic Law, and that she had yet to have a child.

She said that the marriage had broken down irretrievably, saying, ” I pray the court to grant my request for a divorce due to lack of love”

“The respondent owes me N100,000 which I want him to pay back,” she said.

Responding, Zubair asked the court to grant Shuaibu’s request, saying, “I divorced her once in June, 2023. I consent to her request before the court”

“I borrowed the money she mentioned for a friend for a business that failed, and she is aware that I have been pestering that friend to pay,” he said.(NAN)

