Group urges police to investigate bomb explosions in Rivers

The Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD), an NGO, has called for thorough investigations into recent explosions in Rivers.

By Precious Akutamadu



The National President, Mr Igbini Emmanuel, said at a news conference in Port Harcourt that the police should unmask those behind the explosions.

Emmanuel said the organisation was sure that the explosions in the state were politically motivated, adding, “what we do not know are those beging it”

He said that the explosion at the Rivers office of the Action People’s Party was one among other recent reports of explosion in the state.

He further said that the political disagreement between Gov. siminalayi Fubara and the The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike was no longer healthy for the state.

“The recent bomb explosion is one among other attacks that have been reported in the state since the political disagreement began.

“Rivers people will be happy to see the perpetrators of these needless explosions being unmasked.

“Similar attacks may follow if drastic actions are not taken against the perpetrators and their sponsors,” he said.

The VATLAD president urged President Bola Tinubu to direct thorough investigation on the explosions to avert future occurrences.

“Without further delay, we want the sponsors of these acts to be exposed and brought to book,” he said.

Emmanuel said that it was the constitutional duty of the police to ensure the safety of lives and property of Rivers people.

He said that Rivers was too economically strategic to be engulfed in a political disagreement that was already showing signals of becoming violent.

“As a state playing host to many oil and gas companies, Rivers must not be left to descend into anarchy because of politics.

He called on politicians in the state to put the safety and security of the state in the forefront while pursuing their political interests.(NAN)