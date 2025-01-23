Corps member dies, others injured while going to NYSC orientation camp

A corps member has died in a road crash while going to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Ebonyi.

By Christian Ogbonna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Mr Henry Igwe, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Igwe said that the crash occurred on Wednesday at about 2 p.m. on Amasiri-Okigwe Road, Amenu village in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

“It involved two vehicles – a 14-seater Toyota commercial bus, grey colour and a commercial Mercedes Benz tipper.

“From our preliminary findings, it might have been caused by speeding on the part of the commercial bus.

“The identities and details of the number of those injured have yet to be ascertained because the victims were actually rescued by bystanders in the area,” he said.

The sector commander said that the injured had been taken to David Umahi Federal Hospital in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, adding that they were currently in stable condition. (NAN)