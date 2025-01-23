AU Commission decries U.S. withdrawal from WHO

Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) has expressed dismay over announcement by the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organisation

By Fortune Abang

Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) has expressed dismay over announcement by the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, had earlier on Monday announced that U.S. government will withdraw from the global health body, citing WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, China and other health crisis.

Faki, the Chief Executive Officer, legal representative of the AU and the Commission’s Chief Accounting Officer, made this known in a statement by the mission on Thursday via its website.

Faki said, “The U.S. as a member of WHO was crucial in shaping global WHO instruments and norms on public health, security and well being over the past seven decades.

“In Africa, the U.S. was an early and strong supporter towards the establishment of Africa CDC, the African Union’s technical agency for public health emergencies.

“The agency works with WHO and the global WHO membership to detect, prepare for, respond to and recover from pandemics.

“Today, now more than ever, the world depends on WHO to carry out its mandate to ensure global public health security as a shared common good.

“It is therefore hoped that the U.S. government will reconsider its decision to withdraw from this key global organisation of which it is a founding member,” Faki said.

The Chairperson of the Commission is often elected by the AU General Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once to oversee the administration and finances; promoting and popularising the AU’s objectives.

Also, to enhance the Commission’s performance, consulting and coordinating with Member States, development partners, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), appointing and managing Commission staff, and act as depository for all AU and OAU treaties and legal instruments. (NAN)