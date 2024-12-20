Fayemi expresses grief over tragic Ibadan stampede, calls for event safety standards

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the immediate-past Governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of over 30 children in a stampede during an event in Ibadan recently.

The former governor, in a statement by his media office, extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Oyo State Government, describing the incident as heartbreaking and casting a pall of sadness over the Christmas celebrations.

Fayemi emphasized the need for organizers to prioritize safety and follow global best practices for large gatherings and urged precaution to prevent similar occurrences while praying for the injured and grieving families.

Fayemi stated: “It is with a heavy heart that I received the devastating news of the tragic loss of over 30 children in a stampede during a Christmas event in Ibadan. This heartbreaking incident, which has also left many children injured, stands as one of the most devastating incidents involving children in our nation’s history.

‘’As a parent and leader, I am deeply shaken by this unprecedented tragedy. The loss of even one child is unbearable; the loss of over thirty young souls is unspeakable. My heart goes out to all the families who lost their beloved children in this terrible incident. To those whose children are injured, I pray for their swift and complete recovery.

‘’I also commiserate with the government of Oyo State and the people of Ibadan on this painful loss.

‘’This incident is devastating, coming as it does during the festive season, a time meant for joy and celebration. The loss of so many young lives has cast a pall of sadness over the Christmas celebrations.

“This incident, perhaps unprecedented in its scale, underscores the critical need for event organizers to prioritize safety and adhere to global standards in planning gatherings, especially those involving large crowds.

‘’It is imperative that event organizers take responsibility for ensuring the safety and well-being of participants, especially children. I urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

‘’I urge state governments to consider banning non-academic events in public schools unless strict safety measures are guaranteed and implemented.

‘’May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.’’