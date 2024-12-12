COAS to criminal elements: Pack out of Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has warned criminal elements to pack out of the country, emphasising that the Nigerian Army under

By Muhammad Tijjani





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has warned criminal elements to pack out of the country, emphasising that the Nigerian Army under his leadership was coming with full force.

Oluyede said this while addressing the troops of the 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna, when he paid a maiden operational visit on Wednesday.

He said the adversaries should be ready to face a more serious and formidable Nigerian Army.

Oluyede disclosed that as at December 10, he signed his command philosophy, which was hinged on leadership, sound administration and professionalism.

The COAS said that in the same command philosophy, he made it clear that soldiers would be his first priority in every area.

He, therefore, said the welfare of soldiers would enable them to give in their best to the course of ridding the country of criminals.

“I will try as much as possible to enhance their welfare in terms of accommodation, kitting and training so that they can be better soldiers ,”Oluyede said.

The COAS urged the soldiers at the front-line to be resilient, disclosing that the Army would employ new strategies to make things better in the field by approaching operations in a different perspective.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS, inaugurated the remodeled Stallion Officers’ Mess at the divisuin’s Headquarters.

He also inaugurated two blocks of a 30 families accommodation at the Kotoko Barracks, Ribadu Cantonment.(NAN)