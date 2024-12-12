Navy to address accommodation deficit in formations by 2025

The Nigerian Navy says it will undertake extensive rehabilitation of abandoned accommodation facilities across its formations nationwide in 2025.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, disclosed this during the inauguration of newly refurbished accommodation buildings at the Headquarters of the Naval Training Command (HQ NAVTRAC) on Wednesday in Ebube-Eleme, Rivers.

The completed projects include two blocks of 94-room apartments built for Ratings at HQ NAVTRAC, as well as a block of 56 one-bedroom flats for Junior Ratings at the Nigerian Navy Barracks in Borikiri.

Others are the HQ NAVTRAC Command Officer’s Mess and a newly constructed Command Training House located in the New Government Reserve Area in Port Harcourt.

Ogalla revealed that the navy would rehabilitate additional abandoned accommodation buildings and upgrade existing facilities in order to address the accommodation deficit faced by personnel across naval formations nationwide.

“The navy places a high values on the welfare of its personnel; understanding that human resources are the most critical component of our operations.

“As such, we have directed our commands nationwide to rehabilitate all accommodation facilities within their bases, ensuring that we can house personnel currently residing outside the barracks.

“We are pleased to commission these projects, including the 56 one-bedroom block structure, which will provide housing for at least 56 families.”

The navy chief expressed optimism regarding the completion of three additional blocks of living quarters within the command in 2025.

“We will continue to rehabilitate and repurpose abandoned accommodations to address the serious shortage of housing for personnel.

“Our resources are being channelled towards ensuring that every facility capable of rehabilitation is restored, alongside the construction of new housing in Port Harcourt and other locations,” he said.

Ogalla commended the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) NACTRAC, Rear Adm. Istafanus Albara, and his team for successfully completing the projects.

He encouraged other officers to emulate Albara’s dedication in carrying out his task.

Earlier, Albara expressed gratitude to Ogalla for relocating the NAVTRAC headquarters from Lagos to Ebubu-Eleme, Rivers, in May 2024.

He highlighted the substantial progress made in infrastructural development at the base since the relocation.

“The previously dilapidated facility handed over to the Nigerian Navy has gradually been transformed into a serene naval base; a feat made possible by the unwavering support of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Ogalla.

“These projects were executed through the direct labour of navy personnel, showcasing the CNS’s commitment to human capital development within the navy.

“This transformation has boosted morale and confidence among personnel while enhancing their resource management skills,” Albara concluded. (NAN)