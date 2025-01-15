AFRD: CISLAC Calls for Enhanced Support for Families of Fallen Heroes

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has joined the nation in solemnly commemorating this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, offering a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and sovereignty.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), CISLAC emphasized the need for lasting commitment to honoring the sacrifices of these national heroes. The Centre called on the government and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the families of fallen heroes receive their due entitlements promptly and benefit from sustainable support systems.

“While we celebrate the courage and selflessness of our fallen heroes, it is essential to go beyond symbolic gestures. Their families, who continue to bear the burden of their loss, deserve tangible support and recognition. It is not only a national duty but a moral imperative to ensure these families are cared for with dignity and respect,” Comrade Rafsanjani stated.

CISLAC outlined several key actions the government must take to improve the welfare of the families of fallen soldiers:

“Timely Payment of Entitlements: The Centre stressed the importance of prioritizing the prompt payment of pensions and benefits to the families of deceased service members, noting that delayed payments exacerbate the grief and hardship faced by these families.

“Empowerment Programs for Widows: CISLAC urged the government to implement comprehensive empowerment initiatives for widows, offering vocational training, grants, and opportunities for small-scale businesses to help them become self-reliant.

“Educational Support for Children: The organization advocates for scholarships and educational support programs to ensure that children of fallen heroes can access quality education and build brighter futures.

“National Recognition and Inclusion: CISLAC called for greater national recognition for the families of fallen heroes, ensuring they are celebrated for their sacrifices and included in initiatives that honor their contributions to the nation’s stability and security.

“Collaboration with Civil Society: The Centre emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between the government and civil society organizations to develop and monitor policies aimed at improving the welfare of these families.

“Our fallen heroes have paid the ultimate price for the peace and security we enjoy today. Their sacrifices must not go unrecognized, and their families must not be forgotten. Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a call to action for us all to uphold the legacy of these brave men and women by supporting their loved ones in every possible way,” Comrade Rafsanjani concluded.

CISLAC remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for policies that ensure the welfare of those who have sacrificed for Nigeria’s unity and security. As the nation honors its fallen heroes today, the Centre calls on all Nigerians to pledge their support for the families of these brave individuals, ensuring their legacy lives on.