CITAD launches project to bridge gender digital divide in Yobe

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CiTAD) has inaugurated a project aimed at bridging the gender digital divide in Yobe.

The CiTAD Executive Secretary, Mr. Yunusa Zakariya’u, made this known while addressing stakeholders on Saturday in Damaturu.

He said the project, known as the Women in the Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF), was a joint initiative by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Zakariya’u, represented by Malam Kamal Alhassan, the Finance Officer, explained that WiDEF aimed to accelerate progress on closing the gender digital divide.

He said the joint effort would focus on promoting digital inclusion, bridging the gender gap, and addressing the marginalisation of women in the digital space.

Miss Zainab Aminu, the State Project Manager, outlined the specific objectives of the project to include empowering 20,000 young women in Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi and Yobe states.

Aminu said the women would be equipped with digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment skills to enhance employability and foster online business creation.

The project would also provide affordable internet-enabled devices and connectivity for women in rural and semi-rural Northern Nigeria among others.

According to the manager, the project targeted young women aged 18-35, with a special focus on those residing in rural and semi-rural areas and individuals with disabilities. (NAN)