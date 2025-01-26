FG Approves Reconstruction of Dei-Dei Market-Life Camp Road

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, commissioned the 5-kilometer temporary access road connecting Saburi 1 and 2 communities to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) and the old Keffi, Dei-Dei International market road in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

During the commissioning ceremony, the Minister announced the Federal Government’s approval for reconstructing the Dei-Dei International Market road to Life Camp. He assured residents that the project would commence in February and be completed by the end of the year.

He stated, “Mr. President has directed that this Dei-Dei International Market road should be reconstructed to Life Camp, so that the market can come back to what it used to be as an international market. So, be assured that in the next one month, we will flag it off and I can assure you, before the end of this year, we will come back and commission it.”

Speaking to the residents of Saburi, Barr. Wike emphasized the commitment of the current administration to delivering on its promises. He said, “Let me thank the people of Saburi for mobilizing yourself to show appreciation for what the President has done, remembering the communities that make up AMAC. Just as the Chairman said, when we came here last year to flag off this road project, you know the usual thing. They will say yes, after flag off, what next, it will be abandoned project every time. But I told you that ours will not be the same. We will not flag-off any project and abandon the project.”

The Minister also highlighted the inclusion of streetlights in the Saburi Road project, acknowledging the community’s proximity to the city. He further assured the AMAC Chairman, Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, that the Zabna to Kagini road project which he had requested would be constructed, recognizing his leadership and support for the President.

Barr. Wike emphasized the commitment of the President to develop all parts of Abuja, stating, “Under President Tinubu’s administration, every part of Abuja will be touched. We are not going to concentrate development only in the city. We must carry development, by the directive of Mr. President to all the communities and that’s why since Monday the 20th of January, this is the sixth day we have visited all the Area Councils.”

He also announced that every Area Council will have one road project included in the FCT’s 2025 Statutory budget.

The Minister equally appealed to FCT residents to exercise patience and support the President’s administration, stating, “I appeal to you now, just be patient with the Administration of President Ahmed Tinubu. You will know that the President is committed and serious to helping Nigeria be a better country.” He also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving education infrastructure in the FCT.

In their separate goodwill message, the Chairmen Senate and House of Representatives Committees on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Sen. David Jimkuta and Hon. Fred Agbedi both commended the FCT Minister for his exemplary leadership and pledged the support of the National Assembly for the FCT Administration.

While Senator Jimkuta also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Barr. Wike as FCT Minister, praying that Nigerians in other parts of the country get to enjoy what residents of the FCT are enjoying as a result of Mr President’s decision, Hon. Agbedi said the newly reconstructed Saburi access road would ensure increased volume of trade at the Dei-Dei Market and urged the traders to reciprocate governments’ good gesture by bringing down the prices of goods sold at the market.

Earlier in his remarks, the AMAC, Chairman, Hon. Maikalangu expressed gratitude to the FCT Minister on behalf of the local communities for the swift and timely completion of the road project, as promised.

The Chairman conveyed to the Minister the immense appreciation felt by residents of the community. He emphasized that the Minister is the first to demonstrate such genuine concern for the needs of residents, earning widespread praise and admiration within the communities. The Chairman further acknowledged the Minister’s dedication to improving the lives of residents not only in urban areas but also the rural regions.

Reeling out the road projects undertaken by AMAC, Hon. Maikalangu extended an invitation to the Minister to officially commission the completed projects while requesting the Minister to consider future projects within the AMAC, which he described as the largest Council within the FCT.

One of the requests was for the construction of the Zabna-Kagini road, which the Minister agreed to, saying that the Chairman had proven himself.

In his welcome address, the Coordinator, Satelite Town Development Department, STDD, Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu said the access road has brought hope to the Saburi 1 and 2 communities, especially the vibrant youths in the area and a realisation of a dream.

He added that the road represents a major step in FCTA’s goal of bridging infrastructural needs in the rural areas and thank the FCT Minister for ensuring that the road projects were not only executed and delivered on time, but are also of very high quality.