CISLAC Condemns Attack on Chairman of Kano State PCACC, Urges IG to Resist Political Manipulation

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has condemned the recent arrest and subsequent release of Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), by officers of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC described the incident as a clear case of “corruption fighting back,” warning that such developments undermine Nigeria’s collective anti-corruption efforts and erode public trust.

Rafsanjani criticized the circumstances surrounding Rimingado’s arrest, noting that it appears to be connected to the commission’s ongoing investigations into a high-profile case involving properties allegedly linked to a prominent national figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rimingado was reportedly detained on Friday evening over the seizure of properties believed to be proceeds of crime. The investigation and prosecution of the former Managing Director of the Kano Agricultural Supply Company were carried out by the Kano Anti-Graft Agency in accordance with its enabling law and a court order. Rimingado was released on bail later that night but was asked to report to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday for further questioning.

Rafsanjani stated, “The Inspector General of Police must not allow his office to be used by desperate politicians to undermine anti-corruption efforts or shield powerful individuals from legitimate investigations. Actions like these not only tarnish the reputation of the police force but also erode public confidence in the impartiality of state institutions.”

He further added that such interference damages Nigeria’s image globally, particularly in the eyes of the international community and investors, while also compromising President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s stated commitment to transparency and accountability.

CISLAC concluded by emphasizing that political interference in law enforcement must be resisted to ensure justice is upheld and the integrity of Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework is preserved.