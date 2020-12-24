Christmas: Yahaya felicitates Gombe Christian community, urges prayers for peace, security

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has felicitated the Christian community in the state, as they join other faithful all over the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

Yahaya, in a goodwill message made available to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, urged them to use the period to pray for peace and security.

He enjoined Christians and the entire people of the state to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers against all the challenges bedevilling the state and humanity in general.

The governor assured of his administration’s commitment to continuing to initiate and execute policies and programmes that would impact on the lives of the citizenry and promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said: “On this significant occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the Christian community and all the citizens of the country.

“This period reminds us of God’s love for humanity and the need to uphold the virtues of compassion, tolerance and love, as exemplified by Jesus Christ.”

Yahaya called on the Christians to reflect on the lessons of the season, which he said, presented an opportunity to love and share.

The governor, who noted that this year’s Christmas was coming at a time COVID-19 was threatening humanity, urged everyone to keep safe and adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)