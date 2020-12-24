Igbo socio-cultural women group drums support for Uzodimma

Igbo socio-cultural women group Ugonwanne Social Club of Nigeria, International has urged Imo indigenes to rally support for the governor Sen. Hope Uzodimma as he strives to further develop the state.

Mrs Ngozi Nwaizu, Founder and President of the group made the call on Thursday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Nwaizu said the governor had provided an uncommon leadership to the people of the state in a short period of time he had governed the state.

She explained that the construction and rehabilitation of major roads in the state and the recent award of the Okigwe-Owerri road among others were some of the actions that had endeared the governor to the people.

“Hope Uzodimma is my leader and has been my leader for many years now, and he is a prosperity governor and we believe in his ideology and no regrets.

“Even under recession, the governor is making things to happen.

“Recession is not affecting only Nigeria, many countries are in recession but we know the reason and it is majorly because of the negative effect of COVID-19.

“This has posed a huge economic challenge; we are hoping that things will return to normal and the economy will bounce back for the benefit of the masses,” Nwaizu said.

According to her, the Ugonwanne Social Club of Nigeria, International has decided to continually mobilise support for the governor going by his developmental strides in the state.

Nwizu noted that the recent award given to her by the Imo Hope for Good Governance, a political pressure group, would go a long way to propel her in contributing her quota to the development of the state.

“This is a group that believes and loves good governance and It was an honour to have been given the award, and we crave for good governance in Imo.”

She pledged her support for the less privileged through her Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Crystal Ladies Empowerment Foundation which had so far empowered over 140 women across the country. (NAN)