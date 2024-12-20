Christmas: NSCDC deploys 2,608 personnel in Plateau

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 2,608 personnel ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations

By Polycarp Auta

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 2,608 personnel ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

ASC Nanko Rimvyok, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

According to her, the deployment is to ensure peaceful and violent -free celebration in the state.

She explained that the deployment also aimed at ensuring the protection of critical national assets.

“Mr Ishaku Musa, the Commandant of NSCDC in Plateau, has directed the immediate deployment of 2,608 personnel to beef up security in the state and its environs before, during and after the celebrations

“While briefing the personnel, Ishaku ordered a complete beefing up of security across all the flashpoints, worship centres and recreational spots across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“He reiterated the corps’ commitment to protection of critical national assets and infrastructure”she said.

Rimvyok said that the command would leave no stone unturned toward ensuring a peaceful yuletide.

She, however, warned that anyone caught breaching public peace would not be spared.(NAN)