Cybercrime : Police detain fake Navy officer in Yobe

The Police Command in Yobe says it has detained a 29-year-old man (name withheld) who allegedly posed as a Navy officer and defrauded several traders in the state.

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Police Command in Yobe says it has detained a 29-year-old man (name withheld) who allegedly posed as a Navy officer and defrauded several traders in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu on Friday.

Abdulkarim said the suspect was arrested on Dec 18 with fake Nigerian Navy Identity Card (ID), initiating fake online money transfer to unsuspecting traders in exchange for goods.

“His modus operandi involved generating fake receipts on his bank app, making it seem like transactions were successful, even when they weren’t.

“To gain his victim’s trust, he would initially make a small, successful transaction. He would then use the app to edit the receipt, delaying the alert to the recipient.

“This clever tactic allowed him to deceive his victims and get away with their money or goods,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, had advised members of the public to beware of emerging trends in cybercrime.

“Remember to verify transactions and receipts, and never trust someone who claims to be from a reputable organization without proper identification,” he quoted the commissioner as saying. (www.nannews.ng) (NAN)