Christmas: Criminals ‘ll not have breathing space in FCT – Wike

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says plans underway to suffocate criminals operating in the territory.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, while inaugurating the construction of 15-kilometre road from the Abuja to Lokoja Expressway (A2) to Pai, in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The minister commended security agencies for the ongoing efforts to improve security situation in the city centre and the area councils.

Wike disclosed that plans have been concluded to distribute additional operational vehicles to security agencies.

He disclosed that the vehicles would be distributed on Thursday to enable them fight crime.

“This will make sure that criminals will not have any breathing space in the FCT as far as this December is concerned.

“We will make sure they will not have anywhere to hide.

“So, I thank you for the job you are doing,” Wike said.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the minister had on July 5, distributed 50 operational vehicles, equipped with communication gadgets to security agencies. (NAN)