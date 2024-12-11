NAWOJ takes GBV sensitisation to Almajiri school

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kebbi chapter has sensitised Almajiri pupils on the growing threat of Gender Based Violence

By Muhammad Lawal

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kebbi chapter has sensitised Almajiri pupils on the growing threat of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the society.

The New

s Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAWOJ Executives alongside other members did not only educate the Almajiri pupils on the effects of GBV but also presented some token gifts to them.

The sensitisation programme was one of the activities lined up by the association to roundup the 16-day GBV advocacy set aside by the United Nations.

Addressing the Almajiri pupils at their school known as “Makarantan Malam Mashayabo” in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, the NAWOJ Chairperson in the state, Hajiya Hassana Abubakar-Koko observed that GBV was not restricted to female rape as the male folk also fall victims.

“Rape is just one aspect of many components of GBV, the Almajiri pupils are also victims. Therefore, we are here to sensitise both the Almajiri and their teachers on protective measures and the need to report such cases to appropriate authorities.”

Abubakar-Koko, who works with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), listed other forms of GBV to include; child labour, excessive beating, child molestation, chaining of pupils and corporal punishment among others.

The chairperson advised the children to be conscious of their rights and report to the authorities whosoever infringe on their rights for necessary action.

In her speech, Hajiya Khadija Sa’idu, the Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor’s wife, said the advocacy targeted both Almajiri pupils and their teachers towards educating them on their rights.

She informed them that the government had already signed into law, the Child’s Rights Protection Act, adding that the government was seriously concerned about violation of such law and ready to take necessary action against violators.

“Therefore, we are here to sensitise you on GBV menace, because there are different forms of child abuse. It is important to note that ignorance of the law is not an excuse,” she said.

On her part, Mrs Blessing Michael of the NTA, advised the children to be careful with those they associate with in order not to fall victims of rape and other forms of molestation.

She encouraged them to report anybody trying to lure or force them into sodomy, while advising them to avoid engaging in hard labour.

Responding, the Islamic Cleric in-charge of the school, Malam Muhammadu Usman, appreciated NAWOJ for the enlightenment exercise he described as an educative engagement programme.

He observed that the event, the first of its kind in the school, was fruitful and assured that he and the pupils would make judicious use of the knowledge acquired. (NAN)