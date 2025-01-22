Bello Turji’s Second-in-Command Killed in Military Assault on Terrorist Camp

In a major blow to Bello Turji’s notorious terrorist network, Nigerian troops have neutralized his second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa, along with several high-ranking members of his group during a military operation in the Northwest.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a major blow to Bello Turji’s notorious terrorist network, Nigerian troops have neutralized his second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa, along with several high-ranking members of his group during a military operation in the Northwest.

Between January 20-21, 2025, troops from Operation FANSAN YAMMA launched a series of successful assaults on Turji’s camp, located in Sokoto and Zamfara States. The death of Kanawa, a key figure in the organization, significantly weakens the group’s leadership structure. Additionally, military forces inflicted fatal injuries on some of Turji’s close allies, including his younger brother, Dosso, and Danbokolo, one of his trusted confidants.

“The neutralization of Aminu Kanawa and other senior members of the group is a significant blow to the terrorist network in the Northwest,” said Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations. “These operations have disrupted their command structure and combat capabilities, severely weakening their ability to carry out further attacks.”

Troops also eliminated several other key commanders, including Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba, and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe. More than 24 fleeing terrorists from Turji’s camp were also neutralized around the towns of Gebe and Isa in Sokoto State and Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State.

Additionally, in the confrontation near the Fakai high ground, Suleiman, a loyalist of the late terrorist leader Halilu Sububu, was killed while attempting to reinforce Turji’s disarrayed camp.

The death of these leaders, along with the disruption of Turji’s camp, represents a significant weakening of the group, which has been responsible for numerous kidnappings and attacks across Zamfara and Sokoto States, particularly in the Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni areas.

Troops are continuing their operations with the goal of completely dismantling Turji’s terrorist network, ensuring the restoration of security and safety for local communities.