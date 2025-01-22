NCDC urges collaborative action on health emergencies

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reaffirmed the critical role of risk communication and community engagement in addressing public health challenges.

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reaffirmed the critical role of risk communication and community engagement in addressing public health challenges.

Dr Tochi Okwor, the Head of Disease Prevention and Control at NCDC, made this known

during reopening meeting of the National Risk Communication Technical Working Group (NRCTWG) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okwor stressed the urgency of proactive measures to safeguard Nigeria against current and emerging health threats.

She acknowledged the foundational work of the first Risk Communication Lead at NCDC, whose leadership facilitated the establishment of the NRCTWG in June 2018.

She said “this multisectoral platform has since played a pivotal role in coordinating responses to public health emergencies across ministries, departments, agencies and partners.”

She highlighted the multiple health challenges the country continues to face, including annual outbreaks of Lassa fever, cholera, cerebrospinal meningitis and the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, which she referred to as “the silent pandemic.”

She also raised concerns about looming threats such as the re-emergence of Ebola, the Marburg virus, and the ongoing response to human metapneumovirus.

“Our preparedness and response efforts hinge on effective risk communication and community engagement.

“This is not just about sharing information but ensuring the right information reaches the right people at the right time, inspiring trust and action,” she said.

She stressed the devastating consequences of misinformation, citing the saltwater bath rumours during the Ebola outbreak and the conflicting narratives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These instances highlight the critical need for harmonised, evidence-based communication to manage health emergencies effectively,” she added.

Nma Ogbonna, Head of Health Promotion at the Federal Ministry of Health, commended efforts in risk communication, particularly in public health emergency surveillance at airports.

Ogbonna revealed the ministry’s active involvement, including an information committee focused on risk communication.

However, she acknowledged gaps in formal reporting and expressed the need for better documentation and collaboration with international partners to strengthen Nigeria’s public health response.

Dr Olufemi Ayoola, Director of Health and Social Care at the National Orientation Agency (NOA), expressed gratitude for past collaborations that have nurtured growth.

Ayoola highlighted professional advancements within the team and reaffirmed the commitment of the Agency under new management to strengthen partnerships, including with NCDC, for continued public health progress.

Mrs Maureen Kojo, Chief of Animal Health at the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD), announced that the Ministry has notified all 36 states and the FCT to be on alert and take preventive measures to avoid the spread of anthrax.

Kojo said that a surveillance team has been deployed to the states and RCCE activities have begun to educate and raise awareness about the disease.

Mr Yunus Amadou, State Facilitator,

UNICEF, emphasised using the meeting as a platform to reflect on past achievements, identify areas for improvement, and strategize for greater impact in the future.

Amadou acknowledged the hard work, collaboration, and commitment of stakeholders in protecting Nigerians’ health and well-being, urging continued collective efforts to make a difference.

Ms Racheal Abujah, Senior Health Correspondent at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), underscored the importance of transparent communication and accurate reporting in public health efforts.

Abujah stated that collaborative efforts, such as those between NCDC, NOA, and international partners, are crucial in building trust and ensuring effective risk communication, particularly during health emergencies.

Additionally, she highlighted the role of the media in disseminating clear, reliable information to the public, reducing misinformation, and driving community engagement to improve health outcomes in Nigeria.(NAN)